Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stake Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,585,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,601 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,827. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

