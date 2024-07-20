BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $159.29 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $772.21 million and approximately $364,689.12 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $159.29 or 0.00236564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BinaryX Token Profile
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
