BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,387,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,352. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

