BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Up 3.2%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 4,233,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,772,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 8,750.00%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

