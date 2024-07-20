Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading Up 2.1%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.