Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 5.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 10,618,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 23,805,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BITF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BITF

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. Analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.