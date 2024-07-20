BitShares Trading Up 5.7% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $6.46 million and $101,824.38 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000589 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,329,152 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

