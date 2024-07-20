Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,184 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.53.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

