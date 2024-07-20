Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 69,628,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,896,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

