Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 19,964.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. 1,921,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,875. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

