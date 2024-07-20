Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.26% of Valmont Industries worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.41. The company had a trading volume of 123,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,204. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $290.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.01 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

