Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.88 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,189,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $7.40 on Friday, reaching $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,589,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.74 and its 200 day moving average is $223.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

