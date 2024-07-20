Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,173,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

