Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.02 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CW traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $277.04. 140,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,989. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.10. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

