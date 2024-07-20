Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.12 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,117 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,126.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 540,072 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% in the first quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 462,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 450,701 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. 4,105,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

