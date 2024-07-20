Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.77 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.18. 3,339,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

