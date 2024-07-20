Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $104.52. 150,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $107.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

