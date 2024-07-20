Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,800,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,104,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.3 %

BN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

