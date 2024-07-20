Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,166 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after acquiring an additional 403,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,751. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

