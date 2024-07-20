Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Dover worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

DOV stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

