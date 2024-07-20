Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.16% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. 214,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,630. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

