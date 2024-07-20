Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 224,950 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Phreesia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 281,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $43,206.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,506 shares of company stock worth $200,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

