Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,728,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 1,580,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

