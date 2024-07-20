Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

