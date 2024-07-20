Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 627.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. 2,254,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,737. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

