Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.61. 1,435,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,323.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

