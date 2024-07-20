Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,459 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.45. 793,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,821. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

