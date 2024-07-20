Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,819 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.54. 6,508,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,179. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.