Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,946 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.17% of AppFolio worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $4,415,000. Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $12,941,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,129. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.02. 330,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.64. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $268.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

