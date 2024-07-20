Blair William & Co. IL Sells 43,822 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,822 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

