Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,226 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

DEO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,847. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $178.89.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

