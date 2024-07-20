Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $661,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

PJUN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

