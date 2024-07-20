BlazeStake Staked SOL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $331.26 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $331.26 million and $8.68 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $198.45 or 0.00294520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BlazeStake Staked SOL

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,669,262 tokens. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,675,896.88802391. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 194.12872847 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $10,182,801.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

