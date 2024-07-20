Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,997 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE BE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 4,259,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

