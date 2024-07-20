Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin' Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Bloomin' Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

