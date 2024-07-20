Blur (BLUR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $116.91 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $116.91 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,750,227,391.6952052 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.21608217 USD and is up 15.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $75,271,739.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

