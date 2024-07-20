BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.33 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

