BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.40 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,807 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

