BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 29,066 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,066 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PTC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.74. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

