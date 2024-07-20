BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 34,431 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,431 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,167,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,598,000 after acquiring an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

