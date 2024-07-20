BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.90.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.