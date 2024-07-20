Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Shares Up 1.4%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

