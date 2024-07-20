Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

