Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,805 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

