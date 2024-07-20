Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,274 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $24.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.79. 12,501,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.23. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock valued at $64,899,898. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

