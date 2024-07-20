Brighton Jones LLC Sells 5,754 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SIXH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. 6,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.