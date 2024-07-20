Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $43.86. Approximately 4,985,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,636,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

