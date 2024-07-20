Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Bristow Group worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Bristow Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Bristow Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTOL opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 894.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

