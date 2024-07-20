Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a P/E ratio of -99.84 and a beta of 2.04. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

