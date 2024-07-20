Brokerages Set Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) PT at $42.50

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWMN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,252 shares in the company, valued at $29,345,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 404,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,345,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,230 shares of company stock worth $665,306 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

